Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign At Elrond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF;“ BRW ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has begun construction of a winter road for a drilling campaign at the Elrond project, located in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Region of Quebec. This maiden drilling campaign will begin in March and will test the Arwen spodumene-bearing pegmatite that was discovered during prospecting last September by the BRW team. The Arwen showing and the Elrond property have never been drilled.



The Arwen pegmatite is exposed over a surface area measuring approximately 250 meters by 100 meters, dipping shallowly to the north. The outcrop is well mineralized and three representative grab samples returned values between 1 and 3% Li2O. The pegmatite remains open in all directions (see press release dated October 3rd, 2023). Previous to drilling activities, a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown in the fall of 2023 and suggests that the Arwen showing is emplaced in a favorable structural corridor that is 4km long and 500m wide. The target area is proximal to infrastructure, located approximately 12km from the Billy-Diamond Highway and drilling activities will be ground supported via a winter road.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented:“In 2023, BRW made three significant grassroot discoveries including Mirage (where a winter campaign is currently underway), Arwen and Anatacau Main. With the start of another drilling campaign, BRW is aggressively advancing its portfolio and building upon its recent discoveries. I am particularly excited by the size of the Arwen showing and this new drill program will test the extension of the discovery at depth and along-strike with the goal to prove the potential of the Elrond project.”

Figure 1 : Aerial view of the Arwen showing





About Elrond:

The Elrond Project comprises 136 claims with a total surface area of 7,048 hectares, located roughly 12 kilometers east of the Billy Diamond Highway in Quebec's James Bay region. The Elrond Project is part of the Mythril Option agreement with Midland Exploration Inc. whereby BRW can earn a maximum of 85% interest in the project. For further details see press release dated November 10 2022.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Investor Relations/information

