Capital Bank Inaugurates Capital Campus, An Advanced Training Center

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank announced the inauguration of Capital Campus, the first specialized training center designed to elevate knowledge and enhance its employees' practical and scientific skills through a simulation system for trainees.

The opening ceremony, attended by Nadeem AlKhitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, and representatives of senior management and bank employees, included an introduction about the center’s facilities, emphasizing the transformative impact it will have on the beneficiaries.

Located in Umm Al-Summaq area, Capital Campus will serve as the bank's primary training center for both new and existing employees. The center will use innovative training methods and advanced technology to provide educational experiences that closely simulate real-life banking scenarios.

Mais Kayed, Customer Experience and Business Excellence Manager at Capital Bank, expressed satisfaction, stating, "We are delighted to introduce the first branch of its kind in the Kingdom and the Jordanian banking market. It will serve as our hub for unifying knowledge and upskilling our current and new employees in line with Capital Bank’s approach."

Kayed emphasized that Capital Campus represents a new chapter in the developmental journey of Capital Bank's employees, highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. This commitment ensures that employees possess the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional service to both individual and corporate customers.

Beyond fundamental training, Capital Campus will serve as a versatile platform for launching new products, campaigns, awareness initiatives, award distribution ceremonies, workshops, and educational discussions for customers.











