Embedded Multimedia Card (Emmc) Market Steady Expansion & Comprehensive Growth By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in demand from electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices have boosted the growth of the global market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Density (2GB-4GB, 8GB-16GB, 32GB-64GB, and 128GB-256GB), Application (Smartphones, Digital Cameras, GPS Systems, Medical Devices, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Public, IT & Telecom, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry size was $9.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC @



Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is an advanced, managed NAND flash memory for mobile applications and the dominant go-to memory solution for many consumer electronics including smartphones, GPS systems, tablets, readers, and other mobile computing devices. Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) chip contains a controller and the same NAND flash memory, which is found in USB drives, SD Cards and solid state drives (SSDs), along with a controller that manages wear leveling and error correction (ECC). For instance, Samsung has provide eMMC memory that is extremely compact and typically smaller than a postage stamp, which is allowing for smaller and thinner devices. Several leading players' usage Samsung's eMMC memory, owing to allows for a smooth pathway and advanced mobile designs with a short time to market.

Increasing adoption of flash memory in embedded applications has boosted the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth . Ultra-fast memory, high speed, cost-effectiveness, low power consumption, and other features have fueled the world eMMC market. In addition, the launching of innovative products by the leading companies such as Samsung and SanDisk Corporation with higher density and speed is expected to boost the market growth. The latest version of eMMC, i.e., eMMC 5.1A was introduced with advanced features such as higher data transfer rates, and enhanced data strobe & command queuing.

The increasing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (eMMCs) in automotive industry, Surge in demand for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices drive the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth. However, continuous development in technology and evolution of new storage devices restricts the market growth. Conversely, surge in development of chromebooks is expected to create lucrative opportunities for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry.

Inquiry Before Buying @



GPS System segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing use of location-based services & mobile applications, a growing number of smartphone users, rising demands for automobile GPS software are the major factors boosting the demand for embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in GPS market. Aerospace and defense vertical is the second largest contributor of revenue in 2020. The growing need for the security of sensitive information and data protection technologies increased the demand for eMMCs in this sector.

The global embedded multimedia card market is segmented on the basis of density, application, end user, and region.

Based on application, the GPS system segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to around one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Request for Customization @



The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan). Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry.

Key Findings Of The Study

.In 2020, the GPS system segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

.The automotive segment accounted for more than 25% of the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market share in 2020 and witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

.UK was the major shareholder in the Europe eMMC market, accounting for approximately 30% share in 2020.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1 5038946022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn