AUS conference sparks dialogue on materials science frontiers

Sharjah, UAE., February 21, 2024 – Delving into the latest advancements at the intersection of materials science and engineering, the recently concluded Frontiers in Materials Science and Engineering Conference, hosted by the American University of Sharjah (AUS), gathered over 250 prominent scientists and engineers from over 40 universities and companies from across the globe.



The three-day conference, chaired by Dr. Ali Alnaser, Professor of Physics, Director of the Materials Research Center and Coordinator of the PhD program in materials science and engineering at AUS, aimed to foster regional and international collaborations between academics and relevant government and industry stakeholders. With a diverse range of topics spanning materials synthesis and processing, materials for energy and the environment, materials modeling and simulations and more, the conference facilitated knowledge exchange and networking opportunities for participants.



"The Frontiers in Materials Science and Engineering conference provided a crucial platform for researchers and professionals to explore innovative solutions to pressing global challenges. It was inspiring to witness the exchange of ideas and the formation of new collaborations that have the potential to drive significant advancements in the field," said Dr. Alnaser.

Organized by the College of Arts and Sciences’ Materials Research Center, the conference featured eight keynote speeches and a number of invited and contributed talks by renowned researchers and experts, delving into various topics such as silicon nanostructures, femtosecond laser-induced processes and semiconducting polymers for electronics. Complementing these insights, ten sessions explored various subfields, offering attendees a comprehensive snapshot of the latest developments and research trends. Highlighting the dynamic nature of the conference, a poster session showcased more than 75 posters, each presenting groundbreaking research findings and innovative solutions

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) was the platinum sponsor of the conference.

“SNOC’s connection with AUS goes beyond mere transactions; it is a profound commitment to AUS’ academic mission. This commitment is fueled by my personal belief in the capabilities of its dedicated researchers and faculty cadre. I am a steadfast believer in AUS’ mission and the visionary leadership propelling it forward,” said Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC.

Other sponsors included Alphamed, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), Al-Muthathawerah, TSECAN, Oxford Instruments, WITEC, Line V Systems, World Direct Tech, Prevac and ZEISS.



The Materials Research Center launched recently serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research, combining sciences and various branches of technology and engineering to discover new and novel solutions in energy, environmental, healthcare and construction sectors, utilizing in-house state-of-the-art lab facilities and expertise by world-class faculty and researchers.







