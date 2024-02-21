February 29, 2024: ‘Buckle Up’ Business Owners! Protect Privacy, Stop Misjudging Cyber Criminals in 2024

(MENAFN- TransMedia Group) Boca Raton, Florida, February 20, 2024 - A cyberattack occurred every 39 seconds in 2023- more than 2,200 times per day, according to a recent study by cybersecurity ventures. International Cybersecurity Expert Amir Sachs, Blue Light IT CEO, will help business owners get ahead of hackers via Blue Light IT’s proprietary ‘2024 Cyber Seatbelt’ master class on February 29.



Sharing well-kept secrets that only Cyber Experts know, Sachs is going against the industry grain in his passion project to strengthen the community against cyber attacks.



CYBER SEATBELT MASTER CLASS FOR BUSINESS OWNERS

Thursday, February 29, 2024 (Leap Day)

VIRTUAL- 3pm EST

Click HERE to RSVP



“I want people to view cybersecurity like they view wearing their seatbelt- something automatically embraced as essential,” said Amir Sachs, CEO Blue Light IT. “The reality is that solid cybersecurity technology can save your business, protect your privacy and finances by preventing criminals from stealing your information; it’s time for more businesses to be proactive and ‘buckle up."





Amir Sachs, CEO, Blue Light IT

Amir Sachs is an author as well as a cybersecurity expert at the forefront of protecting businesses from cyberattacks. His company, Blue Light IT, specializes in comprehensive IT management, strategic technological guidance, Cloud services, and specialized cybersecurity services, making them a leading force in the industry.

Amir's reputation as a recognized authority in the fields of cybersecurity and data protection speaks for itself. In light of recent healthcare data breaches, he shared his wisdom on ABC/WPBF and contributed an insightful article to the American Hospital & Healthcare Management. Amir has discussed with Australia’s Escape about the dangers of sharing boarding pass information He has spoken with CBS12 regarding iOS 17 security concerns and also took control over a hacker’s ransomware attack when MMA fighter went pound-for-pound against cybercrime after hacking in Sun Sentinel. Additionally, he has been interviewed on Ask the Hiring Manager and spoken at Executive Private Networking Groups.

Amir stands out due to his talent for translating his extensive knowledge and real-world experience into useful insights. At a recent Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce event, Amir's talent for public speaking was evident. The audience was so engaged that they practically begged him to stay on stage.

His knowledge of the impacts of AI phishing on senior citizens is highlighted in South Florida's Health and Wellness Magazine. Sachs’ standing as a leading voice committed to defending businesses from the constantly changing landscape of cyber threats has been cemented by these accomplishments. Co-author of Amazon Best-Sellers, "Cybersecurity NOW" and "Managing Your Business Risk in the Cybersecurity Minefield," he founded Blue Light IT in 2003.





