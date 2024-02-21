Fali S Nariman: Politicians, Legal Fraternity Mourn Passing Of An Era

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Condolences poured in from the political and legal fraternity after the death of former Additional Solicitor General of India and senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Fali S Nariman in the national Capital on Wednesday, at the age of 95.

Nariman's funeral will take place at 10 am on Thursday at the Parsi Aramgah in Khan Market area and will be followed by a prayer meeting at 4 pm at the Parsi Anjuman Dharamsala at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

The eminent jurist is survived by his son and former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Rohinton F Nariman and his daughter Anaheeta F Nariman.

As the news of Nariman's demise spread, President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to pay her respects to the legal titan.

“I am saddened to learn that Fali Nariman, a titan among legal luminaries, is no more. Among the wisest experts on our Constitution, he was also a globally respected jurist. He served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication. His contributions in enriching constitutional practices and strengthening the legal system will be remembered for long. My condolences to his family, colleagues, and admirers,” President Murmu posted on X.

Condoling the legal stalwart's death Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, that Nariman devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.

PM Modi wrote on his X handle,“Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Regretting that a powerful voice of law had fallen silent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X,“Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Fali S Nariman Ji. A trailblazing luminary, Nariman Ji's profound knowledge of the law and keen intellect served as the guiding light for our judicial system. With his passing, a powerful voice of law fell silent today. My thoughts are with his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti.”

Mourning Nariman's demise, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud said,“We really mourn the sad demise of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of law and an intellectual. It's very sad."

The Congress party also expressed its regrets over Nariman's demise. In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the death of an eminent jurist, senior advocate and a fierce votary of constitutional civil liberties, Nariman, was a huge loss to the legal system.

Senior leader Rahul Gandhi said Nariman's contributions inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and civil liberties.

The former Congress chief said,“Fali S Nariman's demise leaves a profound void in the legal community. His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties."

In a post on X, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi called Nariman a living legend who will forever be in the hearts and minds of those in law and public life.“Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly & called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son.... An end of an era", Singhvi wrote.

Leaders from South India, too, mourned the passing of the eminent jurist with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing grief and conveying their sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.

–IANS

rad/ms/rad