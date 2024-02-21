DELTA Coatings Doubles Warehousing Capacity After Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- IHC)

DELTA Coatings International, an award-winning coatings manufacturer and waterproofing industry leader, has announced a significant milestone in its journey of unprecedented growth with the expansion of covered warehousing space at its main Dubai headquarters. This expansion, doubling existing capacity, will accommodate unprecedented demand while the full-service coatings system house proceeds with the construction of a new, state-of-the-art facility nearby.



As DELTA Coatings diversifies its product offerings following the recent market release of its next-generation, cold applied polyurea waterproofing product for applying by hand, PROSeal, as part of the DELTAShield range. Resulting record-breaking growth is being realised by the firm as it further strengthens its industry-leading position in the liquid applied waterproofing project sector. As specialists in Polyurea-based coatings manufacturing, the organisation also plans to expand its footprint in other markets through strategic entry into Saudi Arabia among other key regional and global locations.



The decision to double the warehousing and plant space reflects DELTA Coating's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and the growing market for world-class genuine Polyurea-based coatings, linings, and membranes, as well as highly durable waterproofing solutions.



General Manager, Belvin Marx, expressed enthusiasm about this pivotal development, stating, “This is the most exciting period of growth for DELTA Coatings in our 20-year long journey. In addition to increasing our product mix and expanding into new markets we are proud to be doubling our warehousing capacity. This underlines our commitment to manufacturing a comprehensive range of world-class Polyurea-based products and providing service excellence to our valued clients around the world.”



Marx added, “This expansion not only signifies the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class Polyurea, Polyurethane and Polyaspartic liquid coatings and membranes, but also showcases our company’s dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and meeting the ever-changing demands of a constantly evolving market. The additional warehousing capacity will allow DELTA Coatings to maintain its high standards of efficiency and responsiveness, ensuring clients continue to receive reliable and prompt service.”



As DELTA Coatings prepares for construction of its new facility, the expansion of existing warehousing space stands as a testament to the company's belief in the future of Polyurea as a superior substrate material and its commitment to delivering unequalled service to its clientele.



Established in 2003, the company manufactures world-class liquid applied coating solutions to a range of global clients. The award-winning organisation specialises in delivering superior waterproofing and protective coating solutions for lagoons and water parks, residential and commercial projects, and large-scale desalination, water reservoir and wastewater treatment plants. DELTA also manufactures and supplies customized solutions for corrosion, abrasion, and impact protection.







MENAFN21022024003331011284ID1107879889