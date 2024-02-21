Citigroup surges CEO compensation amid restructuring attempts

(MENAFN) In a regulatory statement, Citigroup Bank announced a 6 percent increase in the compensation package for its CEO, Jane Fraser, for the fiscal year 2023, raising the total value to USD26 million. This comprehensive figure encompasses a base salary of USD1.5 million along with incentives totaling USD24.5 million. The decision, disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, was made by the compensation committee and reflects the board of directors' confidence in Fraser's strategic vision and leadership priorities.



The statement highlights the board's endorsement of Fraser's strategy, emphasizing a commitment to achieving long-term sustainable growth, improved returns, and enhanced safety within the organization. This acknowledgment underscores Fraser's pivotal role in steering Citigroup towards its overarching goals amidst a dynamic and challenging economic landscape.



Citigroup, one of the United States' largest banks, faced notable financial challenges, reporting a net loss of USD1.8 billion for the final quarter of 2023. This downturn was attributed to the bank's exposure to a series of one-time fees. In response to these financial pressures, Citigroup unveiled plans to implement a broad restructuring initiative, which includes workforce reductions totaling 20,000 jobs. This strategic realignment aims to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and position the bank for sustained growth and resilience in the face of evolving market conditions.



Fraser's augmented compensation package reflects not only recognition of her leadership achievements but also serves as a strategic investment in driving Citigroup's transformational agenda forward. As the bank navigates these transformative endeavors, Fraser's stewardship remains pivotal in guiding Citigroup towards its objectives of operational excellence, financial stability, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

