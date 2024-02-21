HSBC Holding reveals quarterly loss amid falling revenues

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, HSBC Holdings, a British banking giant, announced a notable shift in its financial performance, recording losses attributable to shareholders totaling USD153 million for the final quarter of the previous year. This marked a stark contrast to the substantial profits of USD4.38 billion reported during the same period in the preceding year. The bank reported losses per share of USD0.01 for the quarter, compared to earnings of USD0.22 per share reported a year earlier.



Operating profits before taxes and interest for the last quarter amounted to USD977 million, representing a significant decrease from the USD5.05 billion in operating profits recorded during the corresponding period the prior year. Concurrently, HSBC witnessed a decline in revenues, which dropped by 11 percent to USD13.02 billion from USD14.65 billion reported in the final quarter of 2022. Notably, profits from loan interest also experienced a downturn, decreasing by 7 percent to USD8.28 billion.



Despite these financial challenges, HSBC's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange saw a modest increase of 1.04 percent, reaching 63.30 Hong Kong dollars. The positive market response may reflect investor confidence in the bank's strategies for navigating the economic landscape amid evolving market conditions.



In a bid to enhance transparency and incentivize performance, HSBC introduced a new rewards system targeted at its newest support staff. Under this system, employees in support roles will receive variable wages based on preset goals, leveraging external benchmarking data from other banks and internal wage metrics related to comparable positions at the outset of each calendar year. This initiative underscores HSBC's commitment to fostering a fair and motivating work environment while aligning employee compensation with organizational objectives. As HSBC continues to adapt to changing market dynamics, such initiatives aim to strengthen its competitive position and drive sustainable growth in the long term.

