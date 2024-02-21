U.S. financial activity falls beyond expectations, indications of improvement rise

(MENAFN) According to a recent economic report, the United States experienced a slight downturn in economic activity last month, surpassing initial expectations. The Conference Board Institute for Economic Studies revealed that the primary indicator of economic activity decreased by 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month, as per revised data. Analysts had projected a smaller decrease of 0.3 percent for the month, considering preliminary data indicating a 0.1 percent decline in December.



Justinia Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Director of Business Cycle Indicators at the Conference Board, commented on the findings, noting persistent challenges reflected in the continued decline of weekly working hours in the manufacturing sector and negative returns. Despite these ongoing pressures, Zabinska-La Monica highlighted a notable development: six out of ten sub-indices displayed improvement over the past six months, marking the first instance of such a trend in two years. Consequently, while the main index signals economic difficulties, it does not necessarily portend an imminent recession.



Meanwhile, the Conference Board Institute reported that the primary economic indicator contracted by 3 percent over the past six months until the end of January, following a 4.1 percent decline in the preceding six-month period. This data underscores the prolonged nature of economic challenges faced by the US. However, amidst these broader trends, there are indications of stability. The economic synchronization index, which gauges current economic activity, registered a 0.2 percent increase in January, mirroring the rate of growth observed in December.



These findings suggest a nuanced economic landscape in the US, characterized by both setbacks and signs of resilience. While the overall trajectory points to a decline in economic activity, the emergence of improvements in certain sectors offers hope for a potential turnaround. As policymakers and analysts continue to monitor these developments, the focus remains on fostering conditions conducive to sustained economic recovery and growth.

MENAFN21022024000045015682ID1107879877