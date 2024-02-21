Legal-Bay Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Renewed Focus On Third Party Workers Compensation Cases

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding announced today that applications for worker's compensation cases are on the rise, and their experts expect this pattern to continue, at least for the foreseeable future. Sadly, Legal-Bay has been seeing an upsurge in worker's compensation lawsuits, especially third-party cases. These cases have substantial value for plaintiffs who did nothing wrong, but were injured on the job or terminated from employment.

Valuations in worker's comp cases is approximately $20,000, but many factors contribute to wildly fluctuating numbers in order to arrive at that average. Each case is unique, and depending on the severity of injuries, some plaintiffs have been awarded anywhere from a couple thousand to many millions of dollars. Compensation is usually 2/3 of weekly wages in order to reimburse an employee's lost work over their injured period. However, if injuries were severe enough to warrant surgery or if the employee in question is suffering from ongoing disabilities and unemployment due to their injury, then settlement amounts can be expected to be much higher.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Paying for medical care and basic life expenses while out of work can make waiting out the months until trial seem endless. This is where lawsuit settlement funding can help, and where Legal Bay excels. We have extensive knowledge within this space, and can help plaintiffs navigate their particular situation."

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all worker's comp lawsuits, however, Legal-Bay handles all other types of cases including personal injury, slips and falls, police brutality, car, bus, or truck accidents, premise liability, sexual harassment or assault, discrimination in the workplace, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

