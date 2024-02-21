Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting And Record Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR ) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The Company's Board of Directors has established March 21, 2024, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2024 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

About

Xenia

Hotels &

Resorts,

Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels comprising 9,514 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at .

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.