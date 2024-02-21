Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

“First quarter revenue increased year-over-year even though typically lower seasonal demand was weaker than anticipated, especially in the beginning of the quarter. Order rates improved through the quarter, continuing into second quarter,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer.“High-end IC revenue increased both sequentially and year-over-year, primarily in 22nm and 28nm nodes, as customers continue migration to these nodes for improved performance and optimal cost. High-end FPD also increased over last year's first quarter, but decreased from the fourth quarter due to typically lower seasonal demand for premium smartphone displays that use AMOLED technology. Operating margin increased year-over-year, but contracted sequentially, resulting from operating leverage in the year-over-year result and the impact of higher operating expenses in the sequential comparison. Cash generation remains strong, further strengthening our balance sheet with ample liquidity for our profitable growth investments. The Photronics team continues their outstanding performance, and with expectations for growth in the second quarter, we are building momentum for another record year in 2024.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results



Revenue was $216.3 million, up 2% year-over-year and down 5% sequentially

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $26.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $14.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the first quarter 2023 and $44.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $29.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $24.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter 2023 and $37.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023

IC revenue was $157.6 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 4% sequentially

FPD revenue was $58.7 million, up 8% from the same quarter last year and down 7% sequentially

Cash generated from operating activities was $41.5 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $43.3 million; we received $1.1 million in government incentives for investments made Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $508.5 million, with $13.0 million in short-term investments and $23.4 million in debt



Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenue to be between $226 million and $236 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.50 and $0.58 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2023, the company had approximately 1,885 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .

