Bank of England governor points to possible rate cut amid inflation concerns

(MENAFN) Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, made remarks indicating a departure from the conventional approach to managing inflationary pressures. He stated that the central bank is not necessarily bound by the target inflation rate of 2 percent when considering adjustments to interest rates. Speaking before members of the British House of Commons, Bailey acknowledged the validity of investors' expectations for a reduction in interest rates within the current year. He described the market's anticipation of rate cuts as "reasonable" and expressed his own comfort with the possibility of such measures. However, Bailey emphasized that the timing and magnitude of any rate adjustments would hinge on the progress made in addressing inflationary trends.



According to Bloomberg News, Bailey underscored that waiting for the inflation rate to reach the 2 percent target before contemplating interest rate reductions is not a prerequisite. This assertion reflects a departure from the traditional stance adopted by central banks, signaling a more proactive approach to monetary policy in response to prevailing economic conditions. The report noted an increase in investors' expectations for interest rate cuts in the UK following indications that the Bank of England is reassessing its previous stance of raising interest rates to combat persistent inflation.



The backdrop for these developments includes recent data indicating a lower-than-expected increase in the UK's consumer price index (CPI) for January. Declines in the costs of food and household goods contributed to this moderation in inflationary pressures, fueling optimism that inflation may soon align with the Bank of England's target. Figures released by the National Statistics Office revealed a 4 percent rise in the CPI for January compared to the previous year, offering insights into the evolving inflationary landscape in the UK. As policymakers navigate these dynamics, the prospect of interest rate adjustments emerges as a pivotal tool in managing inflation and supporting economic stability.

MENAFN21022024000045015682ID1107879853