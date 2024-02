Paint Roller Market To Projected Expansion To $36.3+ Billion Market Value By 2030 With A 5.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paint Roller Market 234321

Paint Roller Market size was valued at $2,384.6 million in 2019, & is projected to reach $3,182.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paint Roller Market by Fabric (Synthetic and Blended), Frame Size (Shorter, Medium, and Large), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global paint roller industry was pegged at $2.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for various types of paint rollers, improved designs and functionality, and rise in demand in investments in industrial buildings have boosted the growth of the global paint roller market. However, the presence of substitute products such as paint brushes and sprays and competition from domestic manufactures hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives to improve industrial growth such as furniture and automotive is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, market players had to make contingency plans and alter their investments to protect their staff, supply chain partners, and operations.

The disrupted supply chain and lack of raw materials hampered the sales of paint rollers.

However, as the number of Covid-19 is decreasing, the paint roller companies are expected to reopen their business at full-scale.

The synthetic segment dominated the market

By fabric, the blended segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global paint roller market. This is due to the emergence of DIY trend in developed countries including UK, the U.S., and Germany to engage in activities such as outdoor and indoor housing painting.

However, the synthetic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, as they are mass-produced, less expensive, and budget-friendly, and have a longer lifespan,.

The large segment to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% through 2027

By frame size, the large segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in residential construction activities around the globe. However, the medium segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global paint roller market, due to economic growth, high urbanization, and rise of new housing construction activities.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to high economic growth in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia and surge in demand for residential construction. The global paint roller market across North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Major market players,A

nderson Products, Gordon Brush, Beorol, Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing, Marshall Brushes & Rollers, Quali-Tech Manufacturing, Purdy, Roll Roy, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., The Wooster Brush Company

