Bits Of Stock Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Financial Institutions can now provide Bits of Stock, a leading digital platform powering Stock Rewards and Loyalty Programs, to customers through Q2's Digital Banking Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bits of Stock, the platform that empowers Financial Institutions to fuel deposit growth and card transactions by rewarding in fractional shares of stock, today announced an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO ) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase Bits of Stock and then offer their clientele fractional stock as rewards via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, for every card swipe or loyalty point redemption.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions, and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

"This partnership is a value multiplier for customers, Q2, and Bits of Stock," said

Arash Asady, CEO of Bits of Stock. "Both companies are committed to finding innovative ways to empower financial services for consumers at scale."

Bits of Stock's integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means financial institutions may offer fractional stock as rewards on swipes and activity (i.e, debit, credit, account opening, loan applications, deposits, etc.).

"We are pleased to welcome Bits of Stock to the Q2 Partner Accelerator program," said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. "Financial Institutions now can offer fractional stocks as rewards on account spend and activity."

To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here .

About Bits of Stock

Bits of Stock enables credit unions and community financial institutions to reward and convert points into fractional shares of stock, significantly driving deposits, non-interest income, and retention. To learn more, please visit bitsofstock

or find us on X

or LinkedIn .

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO . To learn more, please visit Q2. Follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter

to stay up-to-date.

Media Contact

Arash

Asady

arash@bitsofstock. com

SOURCE Bits of Stock