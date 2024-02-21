New Book Brings MAGIC Back To Hospitality Leaders And Managers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlocking the Magic of Leadership Book - Summer Jelinek

Keynote Speaker, Summer Jelinek

Summer Jelinek, Keynote Speaker, Logo

Leadership and magic intersect for hospitality managers in the highly anticipated book release from renowned leadership expert, Summer Jelinek.

- Keynote Speaker, Summer Jelinek

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership and magic intersect in the highly anticipated book release from renowned leadership expert Summer Jelinek. "Ever feel like leadership would be smooth sailing if it weren't for the people? If you've ever grappled with the challenges of leading a team in the hospitality industry, my new book is your roadmap to MAGIC.” Summer Jelinek, author of“Unlocking the MAGIC of Leadership : 5 KEYS to Inspire Yourself, Empower Others, and Drive Extraordinary Results.”

Released in early 2024, this book promises to revolutionize how aspiring to established hospitality leaders adapt and overcome the challenges in today's dynamic business landscape.

MAGIC is an acronym that stands for:

Manage yourself first

Align your purpose

Galvanize your employees

Inspire yourself and others

Control your chaos

Summer Jelinek, with nearly three decades of leadership experience at esteemed organizations including Disney, The Disney Institute, The Center for Creative Leadership, ski resorts, and even a dude ranch, shares her invaluable insights and hard-earned lessons in this transformative guide. Drawing from real-world experiences, Jelinek unveils a comprehensive model for creating and maintaining high-performing cultures where both leaders and employees thrive.



MAGIC Leadership for Hospitality Leaders and Managers Book Summary

Derived from Jelinek's extensive leadership journey, "Unlocking the Magic of Leadership" introduces readers to a practical and easy-to-implement model for achieving extraordinary results in any organization. Through compelling storytelling and meticulous research, Jelinek empowers leaders to navigate challenges, inspire their teams, and drive tangible outcomes.

The book serves as a roadmap for leaders seeking to unlock their unique magic and cultivate a culture of excellence by:

- Exploring the behaviors that inhibit effective self-management.

- Gaining actionable strategies for fostering high morale through professional, respectful accountability practices that align with modern leadership principles.

- Uncovering why inspiration is so important and how it can drive your team to the next level.



MAGIC Leadership for Hospitality Leaders and Managers Author Bio

Summer Jelinek is a distinguished keynote speaker , author, workshop facilitator , and consultant with over 30 years in the hospitality industry, 25 of those years in leadership. Having worked with industry giants such as the Walt Disney Company, H-E-B, and the Center for Creative Leadership, Jelinek is passionate about empowering leaders worldwide to reveal their inner magic and achieve remarkable success for their teams and their customers.



MAGIC Leadership for Hospitality Leaders and Managers Testimonials

"Unlocking the Magic of Leadership is an insightful book that explores key principles of leadership. Readers will find practical tips within its pages to drive results and enhance their leadership skills."

Mark Sanborn, New York Times Best-selling Author

"This book is transformative in how it gives practical, actionable steps for anyone looking to elevate their leadership and make a meaningful impact."

John Weng, Ph.D., Leadership Coach



Target Audience

"Unlocking the Magic of Leadership" is tailored for aspiring through established mid-level leaders and managers seeking solutions to common leadership pain points such as time management, employee engagement, and high-pressure environments. With a focus on practical strategies and real-world examples, this book is ideal for front-line managers, supervisors, and leaders across industries, including retail, restaurants, theme parks, and tourism.



Availability

"Unlocking the Magic of Leadership" is now available for purchase on via Amazon and major online retailers.

For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies of "Unlocking the Magic of Leadership," please contact:

Sarah Stidham, Business Manager for Summer Jelinek, ...;



About the Author

Summer Jelinek is available for speaking engagements, leadership programs, book signings and panels tailored to organizations seeking to unlock their leadership potential and drive extraordinary results.

Sarah Stidham

Summer Speaks, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Inspiring Yourself and Others