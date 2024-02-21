OFP Funding Launches Exclusive 30% Discount Promotion: Elevating Trading With Unmatched Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the only regulated prop firms in the industry, OFP Funding , is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking 30% discount promotion, available from February 21st to March 7th. This promotion not only offers substantial savings in instant funding trading accounts, but also highlights OFP Funding's commitment to revolutionizing the trading experience with its advanced dashboard, unique monthly and on-demand payout models and payout percentages ranging from 26% to 80%.Automatic Savings with Code SPECIAL30OFP Funding simplifies the savings process by automatically applying the discount code SPECIAL30 at checkout. Traders can seamlessly access this limited-time offer and choose the account that best suits their necessities, with on-demand or monthly payouts up to 80%, different currency options (USD, GBP and EUR) and capital up to 200k, without any hassle, making it convenient for both new and existing clients to benefit from the promotion.OFP Funding's State-of-the-Art Dashboard: Unleashing Trading PotentialAt the heart of OFP Funding's trading experience is its cutting-edge dashboard, providing traders with a user-friendly interface and advanced tools. The dashboard is designed to empower traders by offering real-time insights, analytics, and customizable features, ensuring a seamless and informed trading journey.On-Demand Payout Model: Redefining Financial FreedomOFP Funding takes pride in recently launching its new and innovative on-demand payout model, allowing traders to access their funds whenever they prefer, with an average payout time of only 7 hours. This flexibility distinguishes OFP Funding from traditional prop firms, providing traders with unparalleled financial freedom and control over their earnings.No Challenges, No Hurdles: A New Era of Entry into TradingIn a departure from the norm, OFP Funding revolutionizes the trader onboarding process by eliminating the need for traders to pass challenges or complicated verification processes before starting their trading journey. Unlike other prop firms, OFP Funding prioritizes inclusivity, allowing traders to dive into the markets within 24 hours or purchasing an account.Regulated Excellence: A Pioneer in the Prop Trading MarketOFP Funding proudly stands as one of the first regulated prop firms in the market. The regulatory distinction of acquiring a DMCC license exemplifies the company's commitment to transparency, security, and adherence to industry standards. Traders can rest assured that OFP Funding operates within a regulated framework, providing a trustworthy and secure trading environment.Unlock the Future of Trading with OFP FundingAs the trading landscape evolves, OFP Funding remains at the forefront, delivering a unique blend of advanced technology, financial flexibility, and a welcoming entry point for traders of all levels. The exclusive 30% discount promotion from February 21st to March 7th is not just a limited-time offer; it's an invitation to experience a new era of prop trading with OFP Funding.About OFP FundingFounded in 2021, OFP Funding stands at the forefront of proprietary trading firms , recognized for its state-of-the-art technology, streamlined no-challenge or verification processes model, and a thriving, supportive trading community of more than 10,000 traders.Dedicated to fostering talent, OFP provides traders with the necessary resources, enabling them to initiate trading within 24 hours with a risk-free allocation of up to £5 million. Empowering individuals to realize their financial goals in the dynamic realm of trading, OFP Funding is committed to excellence.For additional details about OFP Funding and the exclusive 30% discount promotion, please visit .

