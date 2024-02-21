(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Highway - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Smart Highway Market to Reach $140.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Smart Highway estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a

CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$76.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the global economic landscape, providing an update on current conditions and their implications for the smart highways market. It examines the competitive scenario, highlighting the market presence of 110 players worldwide in 2023, categorized by strength and activity levels.

Smart highways are positioned as integral to the broader smart city movement and advancements in smart transit. The report explores the technologies powering smart roads, identifying exciting opportunities and potential roadblocks in their development and adoption.

A comprehensive analysis of the global market prospects and outlook for smart highways is provided, including technology and component breakdowns, regional insights, and recent market activity. Select innovations and influencer market insights offer additional perspectives on the evolving landscape of smart road transportation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR

The Smart Highway market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Highways Emerge as Path-Breaking Solution for Urban Mobility Issues

Smart Roads are New Land of Opportunities for Road Building Industry

The Future of Smart Highway and Road Technologies

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for ITS & ETS Markets

Road User Charging: Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development

Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways Augurs Well for Smart Highway Market

Artificial Intelligence Makes Big Inroads into Smart Highways

Promising Role for AI in Traffic Management on Smart Highways

ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management

Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management

Rising Economic Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays Strengthens the Business Case for Tolling to Manage Vehicular Congestion

Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS Domain

Electronic Toll Collection Systems: Switching On the Play Button for Smart Tolling and Smarter Highways

GIS and GPS/GNSS Technology, Vital for Successful Smart Highway Deployment

Wireless Communication Technologies Crucial to Market Growth

Smart Highway to Benefit from Growing Investments in ITS

Growing Investments in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to Catalyze the Deployment of ETC Systems for Smart Infrastructure Funding & Intelligent Traffic Control

Increasing Demand for Telematics and Tracking to Improve Driving Experience

Focus on Smart Highway to Enhance V2X Deployments

The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart Highways

Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Make Road Infrastructure Monitoring Easy & Cost Effective

Importance of Wireless Communication in ITS Networks Augurs Well

On-Road Safety Drives Business Case for V2X

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens Addressable Market

IoT & Cloud Computing Emerge as Linchpin Holding the Smart Highway Concept Together

Cloud Computing, the Workhorse of Data Analysis for Smart Highway Services

Smart Parking Emerges as a Solution to Traffic Woes

Smart Highways to Benefit as Autonomous Vehicles Gain Spotlight

Connected Vehicle Data Beneficial for the Development of Smart Highways

Strong Adoption of ADAS Accelerates the Growth Path of Smart Highways

Focus on Smart City and Smart Airport Projects to Fuel Growth in Smart Highway Market

Digital Maps Unwind Amazing Future for Smart Cities and Smart Highways Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the Smart Highway Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

(Total 110 Featured)





IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Indra Sistemas SA

Cubic Corporation

International Road Dynamics, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Cellint Traffic Solutions

Citilog

IntelliVision

GMV Innovating Solutions SL

EFKON GmbH

Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd.

ALE International Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: g

SOURCE Research and Markets