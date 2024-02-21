Novaturas Will Introduce 2023 Four Quarters Results (Unaudited)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On February 28th , 2024 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Mr. Vygantas Reifonas for investors will present Company's consolidated financial results for four quarters of 2023.

We kindly ask to register for the webinar using the link below:

