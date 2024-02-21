               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Novaturas Will Introduce 2023 Four Quarters Results (Unaudited)


2/21/2024 6:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On February 28th , 2024 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Mr. Vygantas Reifonas for investors will present Company's consolidated financial results for four quarters of 2023.

We kindly ask to register for the webinar using the link below:

Vygantas Reifonas
+370 687 21603


