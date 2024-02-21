Gentherm Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights



Product revenues of $366.9 million increased 6.9% from $343.3 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 5.2% year over year

Automotive revenues increased 6.6% year over year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, increased 4.9% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.56 as compared with loss per share of $(0.13) for the prior year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $0.90. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year period was $0.47

Secured new automotive business awards totaling approximately $900 million Repurchased $61.4 million of the Company's common stock

Full Year 2023 Highlights



Product revenues of $1,469.1 million increased 21.9% from $1,204.7 million in 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions, product revenues increased 10.0% year over year

Automotive revenues increased 22.5% year over year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from the Alfmeier acquisition, automotive revenues increased 10.4% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.22 as compared with $0.73 for the prior year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $2.59. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year was $1.82

Secured new automotive business awards totaling $2.6 billion Repurchased $92.5 million of the Company's common stock

“Our financial results for 2023 reflect the continued strong execution by the global Gentherm team, enabling us to deliver record annual revenue in both Automotive and Medical as well as record adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we secured an unprecedented $2.6 billion dollars in new automotive awards. Of note, we won a breakthrough scalable ClimateSense® software award for nearly all future architecture General Motors ICE and electric vehicles. Our climate and comfort wins across the globe demonstrate our clear industry leading position. In addition, we have effectively leveraged the Alfmeier acquisition and won conquest pneumatic lumbar and massage awards with a growing number of OEMs, securing our position as the global leader,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Eyler continued,“We continue to lead the industry with differentiated, proprietary technologies such as ClimateSense® and WellSenseTM. We were excited to unveil WellSenseTM at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. This software defined consumer experience delivers customized in-cabin wellness, alertness and well-being sensations. These proprietary innovations are expected to significantly increase Gentherm's content per vehicle and position us to be a strong contributor to software defined vehicles of the future.”

He concluded:“We remained disciplined in managing operating expenses and are making good progress on our Fit-for-Growth 2.0 initiatives as well as our footprint expansion in Tangier, Morocco and Monterrey, Mexico. With these actions, we continue to build momentum on our margin expansion.”

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues of $366.9 million increased $23.6 million, or 6.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 5.2% year over year.

Automotive revenue increased 6.6% year over year with revenue increases in all product categories except Electronics and Other Automotive. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, Automotive revenue increased 4.9% year over year. Excluding the impact from the UAW strike, phasing out the non-automotive electronics business as well as one-time benefits from recoveries in both periods, Automotive revenue increased 10.1% year over year. According to S&P Global's mid-February 2024 report, actual light vehicle production in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 12.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Company's key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

Gentherm Medical revenue increased 15.2% year over year, or 13.1% excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, primarily as a result of higher Blanketrol® sales.

See the“Revenues by Product Category” table included below for additional detail.

Gross margin rate was 26.2% in the current year period versus 20.3% in the prior year period, primarily as a result of lower freight costs, fixed cost leverage from higher unit volume, increased productivity at the manufacturing facilities and supplier cost reductions, as well as the impairment charge related to the exit of the non-automotive electronics business in the prior year period. These were partially offset by wage inflation and lower price recoveries.

Net research and development expenses of $21.4 million in the 2023 fourth quarter decreased $1.9 million, or 8.3% over the prior year period, primarily as a result of higher reimbursement for design and development costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $41.9 million in the 2023 fourth quarter increased $5.3 million, or 14.5%, versus the prior year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation.

Acquisition and integration expenses of $0.6 million in the current year period were $3.7 million lower than the prior year period as a result of fewer expenses associated with the Alfmeier and Dacheng acquisitions. Restructuring expenses were $1.3 million in the current year period.

As described more fully in the“Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $49.0 million in the 2023 fourth quarter compared with $40.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $8.1 million or 19.7%.

Income tax benefit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $0.9 million, as compared with $0.06 million in the prior year period.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.56 compared with a loss of $(0.13) for the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding unrealized currency loss, non-cash purchasing accounting impact, restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, and other impacts (see table herein), was $0.90. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year period was $0.47.

2023 Full Year Financial Review

For full year 2023, the Company reported product revenues of $1,469.1 million, a 21.9% increase over the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions, product revenues increased 10.0% year over year.

In the Automotive segment, 2023 full-year revenue was $1,423.0 million, a 22.5% increase compared to the prior year. Revenue increased in all product categories except Electronics and Other Automotive. Adjusting for foreign currency translation and the impact of the Alfmeier acquisition, organic Automotive revenue increased 10.4% year over year. Excluding the impact from the UAW strike, phasing out the non-automotive electronics business as well as one-time benefits from recoveries in both years, organic Automotive revenue increased 13.4% year over year. According to IHS Markit's mid-February 2024 report for full-year 2023, actual light vehicle production increased 11.4% compared to full year 2022 in the Company's key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

The Medical segment revenue was $46.1 million for full year 2023, a 7.2% increase compared to the prior year. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, Medical revenues increased 6.9%, primarily as a result of increased revenues from its Dacheng air warming blankets.

Gross margin rate was 23.9% in 2023, a 120 basis point increase from 2022, primarily as a result of fixed cost leverage from higher unit volume, lower freight costs, increased productivity at the manufacturing facilities, as well as the impairment charge related to the exit of the non-automotive electronics business in the prior year period. These were partially offset by wage inflation.

Net research and development expenses of $94.4 million in 2023 increased 10.1% primarily as a result of the additional expenses from the Alfmeier business as well as increased investments to support new automotive business awards.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $155.6 million in 2023 increased $22.9 million, or 17.2%, versus the prior year period. The year over year increase was primarily driven by additional expenses from acquired businesses and higher compensation expenses, partially offset by lower acquisition expenses.

Acquisition and integration expenses of $5.3 million in 2023 were $17.3 million lower than the prior year as a result of expenses associated with the Alfmeier and Dacheng acquisitions and realized foreign currency loss in the prior year. The Company incurred $4.7 million restructuring expenses in 2023, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded impairment of goodwill charges of $19.5 million for the year.

As described more fully in the“Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $180.6 million in 2023 compared with $137.2 million in the prior year, an increase of $43.4 million or 31.6%.

Income tax expense in 2023 was $14.6 million, as compared with $13.9 million in the prior year. The effective tax rate was 26.6% for 2023. This rate differed from the Federal statutory rate of 21%, primarily due to unfavorable geographic mix of earnings as well as the impact of the goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for full year 2023 was $1.22, as compared with $0.73 for the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding impairment of goodwill, unrealized currency loss, non-cash purchasing accounting impact, non-automotive electronics inventory charge and other impacts (see table herein), was $2.59. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year were $1.82.

Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for full year 2024:



Product revenues between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, based on the current forecast of customer orders, light vehicle production in the Company's key markets declining at a low single digit rate, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.10/Euro

Adjusted EBITDA between 12.5% and 13.5% of product revenues

Full year effective tax rate between 26% and 29% Capital expenditures between $65 million and $75 million

As a result of the Company's decision to pause the pursuit of certain Battery Performance Solutions products, Gentherm is updating its 2026 outlook:



Product Revenues between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion Adjusted EBITDA margin rate of approximately 16%

