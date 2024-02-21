Immuron Presentation Australian Biologics Festival 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Research & Development Manager, Joanne Casey, PhD will be presenting at the Australian Biologics Festival 2024 on Wednesday, 21st February in Melbourne, Australia.
A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company's website.
Authorised for release by the Board of Immuron Limited.
| COM P ANY CON T ACT:
Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.
