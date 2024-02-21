Turnstone Biologics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Global Health Care Conference Type: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Speaker: Sammy Farah, M.B.A., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Presentation Time: 2:10pm ET / 11:10am PT Location: Boston, MA Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 Type:

Date:

Location:

One-on-one investor meetings

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Miami, FL

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Events page of Turnstone's Investor Relations website at , where a replay will also be available for a limited period.



Institutional investors interested in meeting with members of Turnstone's senior management team during the conferences may contact their respective representatives at TD Cowen and Leerink Partners for further information.

About Turnstone

Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy. Turnstone's novel TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TIL, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TIL that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone's most advanced program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in patients with melanoma, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and the Company is also actively advancing its preclinical pipeline programs including TIDAL-02, its next Selected TIL program, and its TIDAL-01 and viral immunotherapy combination program. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Ahmed Aneizi

Investor Relations

Turnstone Biologics

(347) 897-5988

...