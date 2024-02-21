The report focuses on the development and adoption of new materials, which serves as the cornerstone for the growth of aerospace composites. It explores how advancements in materials continue to drive transformation and advancement within the aerospace composites market. Additionally, it provides a forecast of the global market for advanced materials, projecting values for the years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

An overview of the global economic landscape is presented, highlighting key trends and factors impacting the aerospace composites market. The competitive landscape is analyzed, including the market share of key competitors in 2023 and an assessment of their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Aerospace Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes: