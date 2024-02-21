The report delves into the advancements in marine biotechnology, particularly in the development of wellness products. Against the backdrop of a shifting global economic landscape, characterized by efforts to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the report provides insights into the marine biotechnology market.

It examines the impact of COVID-19 on the marine biotechnology sector and analyzes the competitive landscape, detailing the market presence of 230 players worldwide in 2023. Despite challenges, the global marine biotechnology market is projected to experience healthy growth, with developed regions currently dominating but developing countries poised for rapid expansion.

The report explores various applications of marine biotechnology, including the production of biomaterials, bioactive substances, marine enzymes for pharmaceutical applications, lipid and biofuel production, and bioremediation. It also highlights recent market activities and profiles select global brands in the marine biotechnology industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

The Marine Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.

