New Podcast Explores The Challenges And Rewards Of Living Overseas And Selling Your Home To Become A Slow-Travel Nomad

A new podcast is hitting the airwaves, offering valuable insights and advice for those considering a move abroad. Hosted by published travel writer Jim Santos.

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new podcast is hitting the airwaves, offering valuable insights and advice for those considering a move abroad. Hosted by published travel writer Jim Santos, the podcast delves into the challenges, rewards, and drawbacks of slow travel overseas. With over 200 articles and seven books under his belt, Santos brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.The podcast series, titled "Travels With Jim and Rita ," will cover a range of topics relevant to anyone considering any type of move overseas. From working out your own travel style and budget, to navigating the housing market in a foreign country, Santos will provide valuable information for would-be expats, digital nomads, roving retirees, and travelers alike.Santos' own experience of preparing to sell his home and moving abroad will serve as a valuable case study for listeners. He will share his personal journey, including the challenges he faces and the rewards he reaps. Listeners can expect to gain practical tips and advice on everything from finding affordable housing to adjusting to a new culture.With the rise of remote work and the increasing popularity of the nomad lifestyle, the timing of this podcast couldn't be better. Santos' expertise and engaging storytelling style make this podcast a must-listen for anyone considering a move abroad. "Travels With Jim and Rita" is now available at and on all major podcast platforms. Tune in and join the conversation on living a fulfilling life overseas.AI-generated by

