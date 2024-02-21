Two Women Jump Off Balcony As Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Apartment, One Dead (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) An octogenarian woman died while her daughter-in-law was injured after they jumped off the balcony of their fourth floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka to save themselves as a fire broke out there on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police official said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at Dwarka South police station regarding a fire in a flat at Pacific Apartments in Sector 10, Dwarka and a police team reached the spot.

There they found that Jasuri Devi, 83, and her daughter-in-law Pooja Pant, 30, jumped from the balcony and both got injured.

"They were shifted to Ayushman Hospital for further treatment where Jasuri Devi was declared brought dead and Pooja is under treatment," the official said.

The official said that the Crime team and FSL Rohini is on the spot and reason of fire is being ascertained.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a total of six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. It is reported that fire broke out in domestic articles at two flats (each 3BHK) on the fourth and fifth floors.

"The building comprises of stilt parking and six floors," he added.