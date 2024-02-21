Data shows Israel`s economy dropping by fifth

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, Israel's economy experienced a historic downturn during the fourth quarter of the previous year, marking one of the most significant contractions in the nation's history. The country's Central Bureau of Statistics released a report on Monday, indicating a seasonally adjusted 19.4 percent decline in GDP, making it the first quarterly drop in Israel's economy in two years.



The primary culprit behind this economic upheaval was identified as the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The hostilities not only paralyzed businesses but also triggered mass evacuations and a record call-up of reservists, resulting in the removal of approximately 8 percent of the country's workforce, according to economists.



The impact of the war was likened to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to restrictions comparable to shutdowns. This, in turn, resulted in a sudden crash in manufacturing, a jolt in consumption, and the temporary closure of schools, offices, and construction sites, as reported by Bloomberg.



Investment in Israel bore the brunt of the crisis, plummeting by a staggering 70 percent, while private consumption, a key driver of economic growth, witnessed a 27 percent decline in the final quarter of 2023. Public consumption took an even more severe hit, plummeting by almost 90 percent, according to the data.



Government spending, on the other hand, witnessed a sharp increase of 88.1 percent, with military spending playing a significant role in this surge. The conflict prompted a surge in defense expenditure, further contributing to the economic challenges faced by the nation.



Looking at the broader picture, Israel's GDP expansion for the entire year of 2023 was a mere 2 percent, a stark contrast to the robust 6.5 percent growth recorded in 2022. Despite the challenging economic landscape, the Bank of Israel maintained its growth estimate for 2024 at 2 percent, while the Finance Ministry offered a slightly more conservative projection of 1.6 percent.



As Israel grapples with the aftermath of this economic downturn, attention will undoubtedly turn to the recovery efforts and the nation's ability to bounce back from the unprecedented challenges posed by the conflict with Hamas.





MENAFN21022024000045015687ID1107879719