Debt Advisors Named 'Best Bankruptcy Law Firm' 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Award Marks the Sixth Consecutive Year the Firm Has Been Recognized in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Contest

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / For the sixth year running, Debt Advisors Law Offices has earned recognition as the "Best Bankruptcy Law Firm" in Milwaukee.

The Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Contest is an annual competition that honors local businesses in various categories, from arts and entertainment to real estate, medical, and legal services. Each year, Milwaukee residents nominate and vote for their favorite businesses. Shepherd Express, which bills itself as "Milwaukee's Alternative News Source," announced the 2023 winners at the Best of Milwaukee Party held on January 9, 2024.

Debt Advisors Law Offices has assisted consumers in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin in managing their debt to better move forward with their lives since 2006. The law firm has locations on Mayfair Road in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee, as well as offices in Madison, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Oshkosh and Green Bay. The firm comprises attorneys Michael S. Georg (partner/owner), Chad L. Schomburg, David M. Pietrek, Jeremy J. Geisel, and Janice L. Nabke. Debt Advisors focuses 100% on debt relief and provides services such as bankruptcy, mortgage modification, debt consolidation, debt negotiation, and credit counseling.

The process of declaring bankruptcy or initiating other debt relief procedures can be so complex that many consumers don't know where to begin. Debt Advisors Law Offices have the knowledge and compassion to help people struggling with debt understand their rights and options for getting out of debt. Free initial consultations, transparent and reasonable pricing, and affordable payment plans make debt relief services available without taking on an additional financial burden. Given the highly reviewed firm's reputation for providing personal service and one-on-one attention to each of its clients, it's no surprise that the well-reviewed Debt Advisors Law Offices has won the public's approval and consistent recognition of its achievements.

About Debt Advisors Law Offices - Since 2006, the bankruptcy attorneys at Debt Advisors Law Offices have put meaningful debt relief within reach for consumers all over Wisconsin. Today, the bankruptcy law firm serves clients out of seven locations, as well as offering virtual appointments for maximum convenience. Partner and owner Michael S. Georg leads a team consisting of attorney Chad L. Schomburg, associate attorney David M. Pietrek, associate attorney Jeremy J. Geisel, and associate attorney Janice L. Nabke. Consumers looking for debt relief can request a free consultation online at .

Contact Information

Julie O'Neil

Co-Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE: Debt Advisors Law Offices

View the original press release on newswire.