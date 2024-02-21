Conference Promoting Clean Sports Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An international scientific and practical conference, "The Path
to the Olympic Championship: National and Global Prospects for
Clean Sports," has kicked off in Baku.
The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping
Agency and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and
Sport with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.
Heads and employees of leading European national anti-doping
agencies, professors from prestigious higher educational
institutions, and representatives of the local sports community
attended the conference.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the beginning of
the event.
Speaking at the opening of the conference, Minister of Youth and
Sports Farid Gaibov noted that projects for the development of
sports are being implemented jointly with federations and famous
athletes.
The rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education
and Sport, Fuad Hajiyev, said that all necessary measures will be
taken to combat doping. He emphasised that the main goal is to
promote clean sports among young people.
The rector stressed that every year, the university prepares
about 90 master's students for Azerbaijani sports.
Thanking everyone who contributed to organising the conference,
AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghizade said that the event
focuses on the fight against doping.
"We have gathered here to do everything possible in the fight
against doping. We can create fair conditions for sportsmen," she
said.
Chairman of the AMADA Advisory Commission, two-time Paralympic
champion Ilham Zakiyev, spoke about his path to sporting
achievements, adding that sportsmen should always be
results-oriented.
He outlined that the victory in Garabagh has further inspired
Azerbaijani athletes to win competitions.
The conference discusses issues related to clean sport and the
health of athletes within the framework of the recommendations of
the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
During the sessions at the conference, which will continue its
work in Guba on February 23, topics such as the development of a
culture of clean sport, the problems of doping among female
athletes and the education of local athletes in the field of
international anti-doping rules will be discussed.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
