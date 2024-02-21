Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of 1 barrel of Azeri Light Azerbaijani oil on the
world market decreased by 1.38 US dollars or 1.57% and amounted to
86.93 US dollars, Azernews reports.
The April futures price of Brent oil was 82.62 US dollars.
In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price of
one barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.
It should be noted that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was
recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was
recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).
