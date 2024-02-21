President Of Suriname Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname
has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
I express sincere congratulations on the occasion of your
historic re-election as the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. This victory is a clear reflection of the dynamic and
great leadership throughout your term as President, not only in
Azerbaijan but also globally.
The Republic of Suriname appreciates the bilateral and
multilateral relations and looks forward to join efforts in
advancing our partnership in areas of mutual interest, for the
benefit of our countries and our peoples.
In this respect, I am convinced that Azerbaijan, as host of the
upcoming COP29, is diligently laying the groundwork needed, to
deliver a successful Conference.
On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of
Suriname, allow me to extend best wishes and success, along with
good health, as you embark on your new term as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
esteem and consideration.
Chandrikapersad Santokhi
President of the Republic of Suriname"
