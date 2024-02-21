EU Ambassadors Agree On 13Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU ambassadors on Wednesday agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
The Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU announced this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.
"EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the framework of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the post said.
It added that this package "is one of the broadest" approved by the EU.
The package will be formally approved in time for the second anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
In December 2023, the EU adopted a 12th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia.
