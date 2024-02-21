British Intelligence Says Russian Forces Increased Ground Attacks On Robotyne Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Ground Forces have continued and highly likely increased their ground attacks on the village of Robotyne in southern Ukraine, which was recaptured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023. The village has remained on the frontline since.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian 58th Combined Arms Army and Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) operating in the area sustained heavy casualties during the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the update said. However, the lower operational tempo since and continued Russian recruitment efforts have likely enabled Russian forces on this axis to reconstitute.

"Russian forces have intensified attacks across several points of the front line within the last week, likely intended to stretch Ukrainian forces," British intelligence said.

Prosecutor's office investigating murder of Ukrainian POWs by Russians near Robotyne

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) earlier reported that delays in Western security assistance to Ukraine were likely helping Russia launch opportunistic offensive operations along several sectors of the frontline in order to place pressure on Ukrainian forces along multiple axes.

Russian forces are currently conducting at least three offensive efforts - along the Kharkiv-Luhansk region border, particularly in the directions of Kupiansk and Lyman; in and around Avdiivka; and near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia region, ISW said.