Zaporizhzhia NPP's Power Supply Line Damaged In Russian Shelling Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russian shelling, a power supply line connecting Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with Ukraine's energy system has been damaged.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following another Russian attack, a power supply line of Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged. Ukrenergo's specialists established the degree of damage. As hostilities in the area continue, emergency and repair works are carried out depending on the security situation and with the approval of the military. Currently, Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the energy system through one power supply line only,” the report states.

On February 21, 2024, no electricity shortage is expected in Ukraine's energy system.

On February 20, 2024, the maximum consumption load was 1% higher compared to the daily maximum of February 19. On the morning of February 21, 2024, the consumption volumes were 0.5% lower than that of February 20.

During the day, Ukraine is planning to export 3,058 megawatt-hours of electricity to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. A total of 1,464 megawatt-hours of electricity will be imported to Ukraine from Slovakia, Romania, Poland and Moldova during the morning and evening hours.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov