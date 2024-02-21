Azerbaijan Values Partnering With US In Expanding Southern Gas Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan
intends to cooperate with the US in the process of expanding the
Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), similarly to the first stage of the
creation of the corridor, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.
Shahbazov made the statement during a meeting in Washington with
US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey
Pyatt.
"During the meeting with Pyatt, the primary emphasis of
discussion was the expansion of infrastructure diversification for
energy supply, particularly underlining the necessity of SGC in
light of current energy security challenges," the energy ministry's
press release reads.
Note that, at present, Azerbaijan provides gas to eight
countries globally.
"Expanding gas supplies necessitates enhancing the capacity of
both the Southern Gas Corridor and the Solidarity Ring project. In
the initial stage of the Southern Gas Corridor, collaboration with
the US was determined for the ongoing expansion of the gas
infrastructure," the statement reads.
The initiation of the first stage of SGC incurred a cost of $33
billion to facilitate the inaugural gas delivery from Azerbaijan to
Europe in December 2020, supplying the EU with 10-12 billion cubic
meters per year.
The expansion of the SGC could involve augmenting the capacity
of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) gas pipeline section in Türkiye and
the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) section in the EU to enable the
delivery of up to 20 billion cubic meters of gas annually.
At present, Azerbaijan holds gas supply contracts with six
European countries: Italy (the largest customer), Greece, Bulgaria,
Romania, Hungary, and Serbia.
