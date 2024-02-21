Azerbaijani Embassy In Russia Comments On Detention Of Fitness Trainer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Azerbaijani
Embassy in the Russian Federation has commented on the detention of
citizen Kamil Zeynalli, Trend reports.
"Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani citizen, was held at Moscow's
Domodedovo airport tonight on Armenia's request. The request was
made in accordance with a CIS interstate pact. As soon as the
imprisonment of the Azerbaijani citizen became known, the Consul
and Vice-Consul were dispatched to the airport on the orders of
Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu, who clarified the situation on the
spot. Currently, the staff of the diplomatic mission is near the
detainee," the Embassy stated.
Meanwhile, in the early morning of February 21, a lawyer invited
by the Embassy held a meeting with Zeynalli, during which he
explained his rights under the law.
"At the moment, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is
implementing the appropriate legal procedures within the framework
of the legislation of the Russian Federation and making every
effort to safeguard the rights of the detainee," the diplomatic
mission stated.
