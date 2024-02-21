               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Embassy In Russia Comments On Detention Of Fitness Trainer


2/21/2024 6:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Russian Federation has commented on the detention of citizen Kamil Zeynalli, Trend reports.

"Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani citizen, was held at Moscow's Domodedovo airport tonight on Armenia's request. The request was made in accordance with a CIS interstate pact. As soon as the imprisonment of the Azerbaijani citizen became known, the Consul and Vice-Consul were dispatched to the airport on the orders of Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu, who clarified the situation on the spot. Currently, the staff of the diplomatic mission is near the detainee," the Embassy stated.

Meanwhile, in the early morning of February 21, a lawyer invited by the Embassy held a meeting with Zeynalli, during which he explained his rights under the law.

"At the moment, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is implementing the appropriate legal procedures within the framework of the legislation of the Russian Federation and making every effort to safeguard the rights of the detainee," the diplomatic mission stated.

