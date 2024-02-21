Azerbaijan Calculates Multistory Structures Under Development In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. A total of 38
multi-storey buildings are under construction in Azerbaijan's
Fuzuli, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh
Economic Region (except Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev said during
the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater
Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.
According to him, 527 families (about 2,000 people) have already
settled in Fuzuli.
"In the coming months, this number will reach 846 families.
People who move there are provided with work," he noted. "The
projects being implemented in Karabakh are historical events. It is
a great honor to invest in the work that is being done in these
territories. The rich water resources of the territories play an
important role in the country's industry and agriculture."
"However, the situation in the Sarsang reservoir [which was
occupied by Armenia for over 30 years] is rather heavy due to
neglect. Untreated wastewater discharges into rivers and
deforestation caused an environmental disaster," added the
official.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin
cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara
district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).
