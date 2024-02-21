Azerbaijan To Commission Renewable Energy Power Plants By 2027 - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. By 2027,
Azerbaijan will have eight industrial-scale power plants
operational, increasing the share of renewable energy sources (RES)
in total electricity generation, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov said during a meeting with Deputy Special Representative
of the US President on Climate Change Rick Duke in Washington,
Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, Shahbazov briefed the
interlocutor on the development of a new legislative framework in
the energy sector as well as the decarbonization of oil and gas
activities, including the Sangachal terminal.
The discussion also reviewed Azerbaijan's course, which would
follow COP29, to expedite the transition to green energy, the
country's national contribution to decarbonization (NDC), and
cooperation with the US on the establishment of a green energy
corridor to the EU.
"The meeting also addressed cooperation with the US to create a
green energy corridor linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary for the export of green electricity and green gas based on
the Caspian Sea's wind energy potential of 157 GW," the statement
of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry says.
