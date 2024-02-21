Azerbaijan Moves Forward With Plans To Construct Reservoirs In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Design and
estimate documentation for Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs
will be prepared, Deputy Director of Administration of Facilities
under Construction at the State Water Resources Agency of
Azerbaijan Fuad Abishev said during the conference on
"Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh
Region", Trend reports.
He noted that urgent measures have been taken to restore the
water supply infrastructure in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
“In total, 218 km of water lines were laid in the liberated
territories. In 2024, the implementation of projects will begin in
Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Kalbajar,” the official added.
To note, Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs will be built
in Lachin and Gubadli districts, liberated from Armenian occupation
following the 2020 second Karabakh war, respectively.
