Baku-Guba Highway To Erect Overground Pedestrian Crossing In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. A new overground
pedestrian crossing is being built at the 72 kilometer of the
M1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, Trend reports via the
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.
The overall design length of the crossing is 48.6 meters, with a
width of three meters. The passage, which stands 5.5 meters above
the road, is made of metal. Work has already begun on the span
installation.
The project calls for the construction of a bus stop, a control
room where staff can supervise the operation of the crossing, and
landscaping around the pedestrian crossing.
The M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border route is a critical
component of the International North-South Transport Corridor.
