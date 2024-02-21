EU further elongates Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) has decided to extend sanctions against Russia for an additional year, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as the primary reason. The European Council's decision, published on Monday, reinforces the restrictive measures already in place and sets the stage for a potential renewal in February 2025. The European Union has consistently implemented sanctions against Russia, with this being the 12th round since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.



The document outlining the decision emphasizes the European Union's commitment to maintaining these measures as long as Russia's actions continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, constituting a serious breach of international law. The existing sanctions cover various sectors, including trade embargoes, travel bans, and individual sanctions targeting Russian businessmen and public officials.



In addition to these measures, the European Union has frozen assets belonging to the Russian central bank, with approximately EUR196.6 billion (USD211 billion) held by the Belgium-based clearinghouse Euroclear. Brussels is actively exploring ways to seize the interest income generated from these frozen funds, amounting to nearly EUR4.4 billion, to provide support to Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the legal framework for the confiscation of interest income is nearly complete and emphasized that the funds would be utilized for the benefit of Ukraine.



As geopolitical tensions persist and the conflict in Ukraine continues, the European Union's decision to extend sanctions reflects the bloc's commitment to holding Russia accountable for actions deemed in violation of international norms. The ongoing efforts to explore additional measures underscore the European Union's determination to address the complex geopolitical landscape and support Ukraine in navigating the challenges posed by the conflict.



