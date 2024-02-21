Amman Stock Exchange Sees 0.32% Increase

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange ended Wednesday's trading with a 0.32% increase, reaching the level of 2,460 points.The total value of the 3.07 million shares traded was about JD4.1 million, resulting from 2,661 transactions.Upon reviewing the closing prices of the publicly traded companies, it was discovered that 35 companies experienced an increase in their share prices, 26 companies experienced a decrease, and 30 companies maintained stable share prices.

