Radical Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Extremist Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque / Haram al-Sharif compound on Wednesday in the occupied city of Jerusalem.The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that dozens of extremist settlers stormed the al-Aqsa from the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection by the Israeli occupation police.It added that they performed provocative Talmudic rituals in the yards, while the Israeli occupation police stationed at the gates of the old city and the al-Aqsa Mosque prevented worshipers from entering the Mosque.