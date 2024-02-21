Israeli Forces Arrest 27 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces arrested 27 Palestinians during a massive campaign of raids and inspections launched in the occupied West Bank, which included clashes that resulted in injuries among Palestinians.The Palestinian Prisoners Society reported that the occupation forces transferred the 27 detainees for investigation by the occupation security services, under the pretext of involvement in armed resistance against the occupation forces and settlers.

