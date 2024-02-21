Chocolate Market Size To Grow By USD 45.78 Billion From 2022 To 2027 And Records 4.97 % CAGR Globally, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chocolate market is set to grow by USD 45.78 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

4.97% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chocolate Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The market is driven by Increasing premiumization of chocolates. The

increasing premiumization of chocolates, as

their quality and taste are also high.

Companies like Mars, Barry Callebaut, and Mondelez International are enhancing their chocolate segments with premium options to stand out. The industry sees a surge in premium chocolate launches targeting consumers swayed by factors like price, packaging, ingredients, exclusivity, and origin.

One of the Major trends include

The growing demand for healthier chocolates is a major trend.

The popularity of healthier chocolates like vegan, organic, and sugar-free options has surged. Driven by a preference for healthier lifestyles and awareness of chocolate's potential negative effects, companies are introducing new, healthier chocolates with reduced sugar and added nutrients to meet this demand.

Unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption are significant challenges restricting growth.



This market is segmented by

The analysis includes product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) distribution channel (offline and online), and geography

(APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) .

The growth by the

milk chocolate segment

will be significant during the forecast period .

Milk chocolate, a popular variety, is made by blending cocoa solids with milk solids, sugar, and cream for a smooth, creamy taste. However, growing health awareness has slowed its demand due to concerns like obesity and heart disease. To counter this, companies are innovating with new flavors and products.

This report presents a detailed picture by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters-

Consumer consciousness is driving demand for healthier options. Brands are responding with vegan, organic, gluten-free, and sugar-free chocolates, along with bean and single-origin varieties. Premium and specialty products cater to discerning tastes, capitalizing on the single-origin cocoa trend. Health experts emphasize the mood-boosting effects of serotonin and endorphins found in dark chocolate, supported by data from World Population Review. Studies link dark chocolate consumption to lower depression and cortisol levels, promoting preventive healthcare. Institutions like the Cleveland Clinic underline its benefits for blood circulation, blood pressure, brain function, and heart disease prevention. Rich in zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and iron, chocolate's premiumization continues to redefine indulgence with health in mind.

The industry is defined by its diverse innovation in flavors and product varieties, constantly enticing consumers with new tastes and experiences. From classic milk chocolate to exotic combinations like chili-infused dark chocolate, manufacturers continually push boundaries to captivate taste buds. This innovation drives growth in emerging sectors where consumers crave novel indulgences. With changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for premium and ethically sourced products, the industry remains dynamic and competitive. Companies strategize to capture share by introducing unique flavors, appealing packaging, and emphasizing sustainability. In this landscape, staying ahead requires agility, creativity, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer trends.

