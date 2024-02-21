Driveline Additives Market Size Will Cross $10.7 Billion By 2031 And Exhibiting A CAGR Of 3.8% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the new research report published by Allied Market Research, Global Driveline Additives Market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. Driveline Additives Market growth is driven by rise in manufacturing of automobiles around the world, surge in number of on-road and off-road motors in operation, growth in adoption of continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the creation of transmissions with high operational temperatures. Moreover, growth in demand for longer drain intervals from the OEMs presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the off-highway vehicles segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on additive type, the dispersants segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the antioxidants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The driveline additives market is segmented into product type, vehicle type, additives type, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into transmission fluid additives, gear oil additives, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. As per additives type, it is classified into dispersants, viscosity index improvers, detergents, anti-wear agents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers, emulsifiers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global driveline additives market analyzed in the research include AB Petrochem Pvt. Ltd., Afton Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, BRB International B.V., Chevron Oronite Company, LLC., Evonik Industries AG, International Petroleum & Additives Company, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC., VPS Lubricants.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the driveline additives market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing driveline additives market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the driveline additives market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global driveline additives market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Off-highway Vehicles

By Additive Type

Anti-wear Agents

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Others

Dispersants

Viscosity Index Improvers

Detergents

By Product Type

Transmission Fluid Additives

Gear Oil Additives

Others

