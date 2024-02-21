Tempered Glass Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tempered glass refers to a type of safety glass that is treated by tempering to impart high durability and strength.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Tempered Glass Market Report by Type (Plain Glass, Coloured Glass), Shape (Flat Tempered Glass, Bent Tempered Glass), Application (Construction, Automotive, Home Appliances, Gadgets, Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global tempered glass market size reached US$ 54.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Tempered Glass Industry:

.Thriving Construction Sector:

The rising utilization of tempered glass in the construction industry is supporting the growth of the market. Tempered glass is widely used in architectural applications like windows, doors, and facades. It is favored for its enhanced safety features and durability, meeting stringent building codes and safety regulations. Its ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, impact resistance, and aesthetic appeal make it a preferred choice for architects and builders. In addition, the growing need for high-quality construction materials like tempered glass due to the increasing number of residential and commercial spaces is offering a positive market outlook.

.Rising Adoption of Vehicles:

The escalating demand for tempered glass on account of the burgeoning automotive sector worldwide is bolstering the market growth. Tempered glass is used for windshields, side windows, and rear windows due to its superior strength, safety features, and resistance to breakage. Moreover, rising preferences for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features, such as laminated tempered glass for enhanced impact resistance, are strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations mandate the use of tempered glass for enhanced driver and passenger safety is impelling the market growth.

.Increasing Utilization in Electronics:

The growing demand for tempered glass for screens and display panels due to the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices among the masses across the globe is positively influencing the market. Tempered glass offers superior scratch resistance, durability, and protection against impacts, making it an ideal choice for electronic device screens. Furthermore, people are increasingly seeking devices with durable and long-lasting displays. Moreover, manufacturers are integrating tempered glass in their products to enhance user experience and device longevity.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Tempered Glass Industry:

.Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

.Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation

.Guardian Industries

.Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) Co. Ltd

.Press Glass SA

.Romag, Saint-Gobain S.A

.Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

.Virginia Mirror Co

.Fuso India Pvt Ltd

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: /requestsample

Tempered Glass Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Plain Glass

.Coloured Glass

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into plain glass and coloured glass.

By Shape:

.Flat Tempered Glass

.Bent Tempered Glass

Based on the shape, the market has been divided into flat tempered glass and bent tempered glass.

By Application:

.Construction

oResidential

oCommercial

oIndustrial

.Automotive

oRear Windows

oSlide Windows

.Home Appliances

oRefrigerators

oWashing Machine

oMicrowave and Ovens

.Gadgets

oSmartphones

oTablets

oLaptop and Computers

.Others

Construction accounts for the largest market share due to the stringent safety regulations.

Market Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Global Tempered Glass Market Trends:

Stringent safety standards in the construction and automotive sectors are propelling the market growth. Tempered glass is known for its superior safety features and resistance to breakage. In addition, building codes and safety regulations require the use of shatter-resistant materials like tempered glass in windows, doors, and facades to mitigate the risk of injuries from glass breakage.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Related Reports Published by IMARC Group :

