Opioids Market Is Set To Reach US$ 25.71 Billion At A CAGR Of 1.3% From The Forecast Period 2023 To 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Opioids Market is expected to clock US$ 25.71 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
The global opioids market continues to be a topic of significant interest and concern, as stakeholders grapple with the complex challenges posed by opioid use, abuse, and addiction. Opioids, a class of potent analgesic drugs, are commonly prescribed for pain management in various medical conditions, including acute and chronic pain. While opioids provide effective relief for many patients, their widespread use has also led to a public health crisis characterized by opioid misuse, addiction, and overdose-related deaths. As stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem work to address the multifaceted issues surrounding opioids, the market is experiencing a period of intense scrutiny, innovation, and regulatory reform.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
Opioids Market Scope
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size Value in 2022
| US$ 22.89 billion
| Revenue Forecast in 2031
| US$ 25.71 billion
| CAGR
| 1.3%
| Base Year for Estimation
| 2022
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2031
| Historical Year
| 2021
| Segments Covered
| Product Type, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Overview:
The global opioids market encompasses a wide range of opioid medications, including natural, semi-synthetic, and synthetic opioids, each with varying degrees of potency, duration of action, and abuse potential. Commonly prescribed opioids include morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and tramadol, among others. Opioids exert their analgesic effects by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord, modulating pain perception and response. However, prolonged or inappropriate use of opioids can lead to tolerance, dependence, and addiction, posing significant risks to patient health and safety.
Key Market Drivers: Chronic Pain Management:
Opioids are widely prescribed for the management of moderate to severe chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer, postoperative recovery, and musculoskeletal conditions. As the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the demand for effective pain management strategies continues to grow, driving the market for opioid medications. Opioid Addiction and Overdose Epidemic:
Despite their therapeutic benefits, opioids carry a substantial risk of addiction, abuse, and overdose. The opioid epidemic, fueled by the overprescribing of opioids, diversion of prescription medications, and proliferation of illicit opioids such as heroin and fentanyl, has resulted in a staggering number of overdose deaths and public health consequences. As policymakers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies seek solutions to address the opioid crisis, regulatory interventions, prescribing guidelines, and harm reduction strategies shape the dynamics of the opioids market. Innovation in Abuse-deterrent Formulations:
In response to concerns about opioid misuse and addiction, pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing abuse-deterrent formulations (ADFs) designed to deter tampering, manipulation, and misuse of opioid medications. ADFs incorporate technologies such as physical barriers, chemical deterrents, and aversive agents to make the medication less attractive to potential abusers. While ADFs represent a promising approach to reducing opioid abuse and diversion, their impact on overall opioid prescribing patterns and public health outcomes remains an area of ongoing research and debate.
Competitive Landscape:
The opioids market is highly competitive, with several multinational pharmaceutical companies, generic drug manufacturers, and specialty pharmaceutical firms vying for market share. Key players focus on product innovation, portfolio diversification, and regulatory compliance to maintain a competitive edge and address evolving market needs. Strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships enable companies to expand their product offerings, enter new markets, and strengthen their position in the opioids market.
Challenges and Opportunities:
The opioids market faces numerous challenges, including regulatory scrutiny, litigation risks, and stigma associated with opioid use. However, opportunities exist to address these challenges through comprehensive strategies that prioritize patient safety, education, and access to alternative pain management modalities. Emerging trends such as the development of non-opioid analgesics, novel pain management therapies, and integrated pain care models offer promising avenues for innovation and market growth in the opioids sector.
Table of Content INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2021
Base Year – 2022
Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Products
Secondary Products
Primary Products
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
Regulatory Landscape GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE
Codeine
Fentanyl
Oxycodone
Methadone
Morphine
Hydrocodone
Other GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
Pain Relief
Anesthesia
Cough Suppression
Diarrhea Suppression
De-addiction
Others GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
Oral
Injectable
Others GLOBAL OPIOIDS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Browse full TOC here
Future Outlook:
The future of the opioids market hinges on concerted efforts to balance the need for effective pain management with the imperative to mitigate the risks of opioid misuse, addiction, and overdose. As stakeholders collaborate to implement evidence-based prescribing practices, expand access to addiction treatment and recovery services, and promote safer opioid use, the market is poised to undergo significant transformation. By leveraging innovation, regulatory reform, and multidisciplinary approaches to pain care, stakeholders can navigate the complex challenges of the opioids market and contribute to improving patient outcomes and public health.
In conclusion, the global opioids market remains at the forefront of healthcare debates and policy discussions, reflecting the complex interplay of clinical, social, and economic factors shaping opioid use and misuse. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based interventions, stakeholders can advance efforts to address the opioid crisis, enhance patient safety, and promote responsible opioid prescribing practices.
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level Covid 19 impact trends and perspective Granular insights at global/regional/country level Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment Blanket coverage on competitive landscape Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :
Distributor Landscape Assessment Pricing Intelligence Customer Base Assessment Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Buy this Premium Research Report:
Browse other reports:
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global medical clothing market was valued at US$ 90.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% to reach US$ 174.58 billion by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global immunohematology market was valued at US$ 1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.90% to reach US$ 1.41 billion by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global kidney stone management market was valued at US$ 1.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 2.76 billion by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global mass spectrometry market was valued at US$ 15.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.80% to reach US$ 32.23 billion by 2030.
According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global metastatic breast cancer market was valued at US$ 17 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% to reach US$ 39.43 billion by 2030.
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: ...
Phone no: +1 888 550 5009
Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
MENAFN21022024004107003653ID1107879646