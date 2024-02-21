Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Valuation To Skyrocket To Reach USD 4,559.6 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid advancements in AI, miniaturization, and drone swarm technology propel the unmanned electronic warfare market, enhancing countermeasures and intelligence gathering. Moreover, it redefines modern conflict with integrated systems designed for standoff jamming, multi-domain operations, and tactical disruption. Though it promises strategic advantages, but faces challenges like cybersecurity risks, ethical AI use, and evolving regulations. New Delhhi, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned electronic warfare market is predicted to witness substantial expansion. Its value is expected to nearly double from US$ 2,471.8 million in 2023 to US$ 4,559.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. Due to a combination of factors, the world is experiencing what appears to be an exponential demand for unmanned electronic warfare (EW) systems. Battlefields in modern times are much more integrated and digitized than ever before. That's why electronic disruption and control of the electromagnetic spectrum are so critical for tactical superiority on these battlegrounds. Unmanned platforms, drones for example, bring many advantages like stealth, endurance, and risk reduction. That's why advanced EW capabilities can have such a massive impact on the way battles play out and also, why this new wave of demand has been created. Analyst at Astute Analytica says, the primarily factors behind strong demand for unmanned electronic warfare market is the primary need to counter enemies who use drones. State and non-state actors are beginning to use these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance purposes, as well as attacks. This is where anti-drone EW systems come into play. On unmanned platforms end users can jam signals that these adversaries rely on heavily. We can disable communications with them altogether or even take full control of their drones. This is only one part of it though - geopolitical tensions across the globe have been rising at an alarming rate too. This alone furthers demand for unmanned EW at lightning speed: Each nation-state out there wants to make sure their assets are protected at all costs while putting classified information into enemy hands. Request a Sample Copy @ What Opportunities Manufacturers Have? Who are the Prominent Players? Manufacturers who can build highly effective, multi-function unmanned EW systems have immense opportunities for growth. Areas ripe for innovation include:

Miniaturization of EW Systems: Fitting powerful EW gear onto smaller, lighter unmanned platforms increases the potential for swarming or highly concealed operations.

Cognitive Electronic Warfare: Using AI to continuously analyze the electromagnetic environment, autonomously identify threats, and choose the best countermeasures in real-time. Multi-Domain and Collaborative Operations: Developing unmanned EW systems designed to interoperate with ground, air, and sea-based platforms, and create an integrated electromagnetic battlefield picture. Global industry leaders in the unmanned electronic warfare market include the United States, Israel, Europe, and increasingly, China:

US: Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin are major players

Israel: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems are front-runners.

Europe: Companies like Thales, BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Saab excel. China: CETC and other institutions are rapidly advancing their capabilities. Key Findings in Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 4,559.6 million CAGR 7.04% Largest Region (2023) North America (35.1%) By Product Type Unmanned Electronic Warfare Equipment (71.7%) By Platform Airborne (41.7%) By End Users Government & Defense (86.0%) By Mode of Operation Fully Autonomous (61.7%) By Capability Electronic Protection (36.6) Top Trends

Commercial Technology Integration

Service-based Models Developments Export Growth Top Drivers

Personalization for Diverse Learners.

AI and Analytics Integration Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness Top Challenges

Cost Control

Skilled Workforce Availability, Technology Export Restrictions by Major Developed Countries

Current Status and Developments in Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market

The emergence of electronic warfare drones, for instance, China's FH-95, is one of the significant changes in this area. In addition to conducting conventional reconnaissance and attack missions, these drones are intended to perform remote detection outside defended areas, as tactical feints and to bring about saturation attacks in parallel with manned aircrafts. The use of the FH-95 which has electronic warfare equipment signifies a shift towards more integrated and versatile drone operations capable of disrupting enemy communications and radar systems as part of larger swarms or formations.

On top of that, there have been significant advancements in EW capabilities by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) with the introduction of its Scorpius range. These deliverers can concurrently target various dangers across frequencies and directions like never-before-seen receiver sensitivity and transmission power. The Scorpius systems range from ground forces/ naval defenses through airborne self-protection up to stand-off jamming that indicates a trend for more adaptive and comprehensive EW solutions.

Significant contracts and developments among key defense companies such as Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin further indicate growth in unmanned electronic warfare market. They are actively engaged in developing & deploying unmanned EW systems to be used on different military applications such as missile defense, remote surveillance or protection against advanced threats. Another key trend is the convergence artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning into unmanned EW systems which encourage autonomous operations actions that are more efficient than earlier ones. This technological evolution should improve UAV's capabilities for electronic warfare so it will be easier to identify, track or counteract threats in real time.

However, Astute Analytica has identified some challenges associated with employing unmanned electronic warfare systems including strong cyber and space warfare defenses required to protect these assets from interference and exploitation. While most autonomous systems rely heavily on satellite guidance whose susceptibility to manipulation or hacking underscores the need for cybersecurity measures when designing or operating them.

Request for a Methodology @

Electronic Warfare Equipment Control More Than 71.74% Revenue Share of Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market

The reason why electronic warfare (EW) equipment is dominant in the unmanned electronic warfare market lies on its varied and force-multiplying nature. EW equipment underlies several important functionalities across domains, which makes it a high-investment area that drives most revenue generation. To begin with, intelligence gathering and situational awareness depend on EW equipment. For instance, when integrated with unmanned systems, ESM provides a complete picture of the electromagnetic environment. They do passive searches for enemy communications and radar arrays to gain insights into troop deployments and possible weapon systems. This means that they offer commanders significant advantages in terms of tactics.

Electronic attack (EA) systems provided by EW devices also enhance their role in unmanned platforms. Unmanned systems can load EA systems onto them to disrupt enemy operations directly; this may be done through jamming communication channels or weapon guidance signals or the use of spoofing techniques such as corrupting sensor data or altering GPS signals. These abilities undermine adversary's coordination as well as fighting capability hence making them weak.

Furthermore, the prevalence of modern EW devices in the unmanned electronic warfare market has been greatly contributed by their miniaturization and power efficiency properties. Smaller loads reduce even small unmanned vehicles into EW nodes. Consequently, this results in bigger dispersed EW networks that are becoming harder for adversaries to locate; not to mention dealing with them too since these become complex entities over broader areas which are more difficult for enemies to identify or move against because they have greater geographical distribution over larger regions thus making it harder for opponents trying to locate or counteract them.



EA system development receives roughly 60% of that EW-specific funding.

Radar jamming equipment remains a top earner in the EW sector.

EW payload sizes on UAVs have decreased by up to 80% in the last decade. Demand for software-defined radio-based EW equipment is significantly increasing.

North America Controls Over 35% Revenue Share of Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market

North America's leadership in unmanned electronic warfare market due to several factors. To begin with, the region has unmatched technological dominance in EW. Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing continue improving their innovations through R&D which involves AI integration, miniaturized components and cognitive EW facilitation that ultimately leads to development of advanced EW platforms hence attracting domestic as well as international buyers. Secondly, the changing threat environment has necessitated increased investments into this industry. This was highlighted by geopolitical tensions with super powers along with rising employment of drones by nation states and non-national ones thus making it necessary to have robust EW capabilities at disposal. Therefore, unmanned EW solutions are critical for protecting US homeland assets; ensuring freedom of action in military contingencies; and countering fast-approaching adversary technology among others. Consequently, this approach of proactive defense results in prioritizing and constantly backing the automation of EW enhancement within the army.

The United States commands an enormous defense budget compared to any other nation and this has always given priority to investment in EW. According to U.S strategic planning electronic warfare hovers around being a focal point in contemporary conflicts thus leading funding to unmanned EW purchases plus more research regarding relevant technologies. In the fiscal year 2023 budget request for DOD (Department of Defense), over $556 million were provided specifically for cutting edge technologies for advanced electronic warfare purposes. The examples provide evidence about American influence on these activities: MQ-9 Reaper drone carrying EW systems disrupts enemy communications while helping gather intelligence; Bat drone by Northrop Gruman is designed so that it acts like a modular system tailored for signal intelligence as well as EW purposes; ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammers are modern multi-mission pods adaptable to unmanned platforms whereas AN/SLQ-32 found on naval systems yielded signal detection capability plus jamming even if integrated with UAVs.

North America dominates global unmanned electronic warfare market with over 35% share. Domestically, the Navy's Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare received $328 million in 2023 budget, while the Army's multi-year EW modernization roadmap allocated billions for that purpose. Market projections also forecast continued US dominance, with an anticipated CAGR of more than 17% for anti-drone EW systems.

Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Key Players



BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

ROBIN RADAR SYSTEMS

Thales Group

UAV Navigation Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Unmanned Electronic Warfare Equipment



Jammers



Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)



Software Defined Radio (SDR)



Frequency Hopping (FH) Radios



Acoustic Sensors (Microphones)



Optical Sensors (Cameras)



Antennas / Antenna Arrays

Other Equipment Unmanned Electronic Warfare Operational Support

By Capability



Electronic Support (ES)

Electronic Protection (EP) Electronic Attack (EA)

By Platform



Airborne

Ground

Space Naval

By Mode of Operation



Semi-Autonomous Fully Autonomous

By End User



Government & Defence Commercial & Industrial

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

